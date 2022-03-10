Wright State wins ‘military-friendly’ school designation

“The bronze award means that Wright State is within the top third of military-friendly schools,” the university said, noting that in 2021, more than 1,200 colleges participated in a survey on “military-friendly” attributes, with about 750 institutions earning the designation, according to the Military Friendly website.

“It’s nice to get the designation, it’s better to be a point of contact for student veterans and provide support,” said Seth Gordon, director of Wright State’s Veteran and Military Center (VMC). “I’m really grateful for our designation as military friendly. I’m much more grateful for the work we do every day.”