Wright State wins ‘military-friendly’ school designation

Wright State University has again won a “military friendly” bronze award designation, the university said this week.
“The bronze award means that Wright State is within the top third of military-friendly schools,” the university said, noting that in 2021, more than 1,200 colleges participated in a survey on “military-friendly” attributes, with about 750 institutions earning the designation, according to the Military Friendly website.
“It’s nice to get the designation, it’s better to be a point of contact for student veterans and provide support,” said Seth Gordon, director of Wright State’s Veteran and Military Center (VMC). “I’m really grateful for our designation as military friendly. I’m much more grateful for the work we do every day.”
Wright State said it facilitates priority registration for veterans and active-duty students and advocates for veterans and active-duty students to assist “in resolving any issues that may arise for students throughout their career at Wright State.”
“I want to make sure the student veterans are having their needs met and our students feel satisfied,” Gordon said.
The designation is sponsored by Victory Media, a company that focuses on working with military publications including the Military Times news organization.
