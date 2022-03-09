Hamburger icon
Woolpert adds former Wright-Patterson officer to Ohio team

Woolpert’s Beavercreek headquarters off County Line Road. LISA POWELL / STAFF

By , Staff
Beavercreek engineering and architectural firm Woolpert has brought on a former Air Force officer with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base experience to its team of Ohio employees.

Woolpert has hired retired Lt. Col. Wayne Kinsel, a former Air Force commander and public works director, as an aviation design team leader, the company recently said. He will work in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Among many assignments, Kinsel has served at the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson as the command’s energy program manager and has studied at the Air Force Institute of Technology, also at Wright-Patt.

Wayne Kinsel, Woolpert aviation design team leader.

Kinsel earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and his master’s degree in engineering management from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Woolpert said.

A career civil engineering officer, he was deployed to support Operations Enduring Freedom, Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support, and has been awarded national military honors, including Air Force and Army commendation medals and more.

Kinsel first worked with Woolpert while serving as a Air Force programs flight commander in Korea, where the firm crafted an area development plan for Osan Air Base.

“Woolpert’s robust technology tools are propelling its leadership in aviation design, GIS (Geographic Information System mapping) and emerging transportation platforms, like unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility,” Kinsel said in a Woolpert announcement.

“Wayne has held multiple project and people management roles throughout his outstanding career with the Air Force, where he excelled and inspired success at every level,” Woolpert Infrastructure Discipline Leader Tom Less said. “In addition, he is just an all-around exceptional guy.”

Woolpert is a Beavercreek-based architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm. The company says it has been America’s “fastest-growing AEG firm” since 2015, with more than 1,600 total employees.

