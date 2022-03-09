Woolpert adds former Wright-Patterson officer to Ohio team

A career civil engineering officer, he was deployed to support Operations Enduring Freedom, Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support, and has been awarded national military honors, including Air Force and Army commendation medals and more.

Kinsel first worked with Woolpert while serving as a Air Force programs flight commander in Korea, where the firm crafted an area development plan for Osan Air Base.

“Woolpert’s robust technology tools are propelling its leadership in aviation design, GIS (Geographic Information System mapping) and emerging transportation platforms, like unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility,” Kinsel said in a Woolpert announcement.

“Wayne has held multiple project and people management roles throughout his outstanding career with the Air Force, where he excelled and inspired success at every level,” Woolpert Infrastructure Discipline Leader Tom Less said. “In addition, he is just an all-around exceptional guy.”

Woolpert is a Beavercreek-based architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm. The company says it has been America’s “fastest-growing AEG firm” since 2015, with more than 1,600 total employees.