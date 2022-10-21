WSU library closed over weekend after staff member dies from fall

Wright State University’s Dunbar Library is closed through the weekend after a staff member died in a fall on Friday.
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in computing and telecommunications services, died at an area hospital due to injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library, WSU president Sue Edwards said in a campus-wide email. Zentner worked at the university for nearly 25 years and had an English degree from WSU.
“Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts,” Edwards said. “I know that this tragedy has affected many of our students and employees.”
She also encouraged anyone who needed it to seek help.
Wright State students can seek confidential support services through Counseling and Wellness Services by calling 937-775-3407.
Walk-in services are also available at 053 Student Union from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Students can call Raider Cares, a 24-hour crisis phone service, at 937-775-4567. Students also have access to a Crisis Text Line that offers 24-hour, seven-day-a-week text contact with trained crisis counselors, by texting “LISTEN” to 741-741.
Wright State’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides support services for all employees, regardless of benefit eligibility. EAP services are provided at no cost to employees and include 24/7 telephone access to licensed and experienced counselors, as well as work/life balance services. Call 800-227-6007 or visit the Impact Solutions website at myimpactsolution.com. Edwards provided login information in an email sent to all campus employees and students.
Because the library will be closed, alternative study spaces are available around Dayton’s campus, including in the Student Success Center. The computer lab in 014 Student Success Center will be open all weekend.
