Xenia auto shop celebrates reopening with new hours, more services

Pitt Stop is an Automotive Service Excellence-certified shop and part of Emerge Recovery and Trade Center, a Xenia nonprofit that matches individuals in addiction recovery with long-term employment.

Pitt Stop is also a fair-chance employer for those in addiction recovery, company leaders said.

“Another big point of this is that we are essentially relaunching our expanding services,” Emerge building administrator Ben Hays said. “This has long been known as a used tire store, and we still have used tires. However, now we have new tires and we offer the complete line of vehicle services — everything from oil changes to complete repair. This can be your one-stop-shop for all your automotive needs.”

The shop will also now be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The original Pitt Stop closed during the COVID pandemic after serving Xenia residents for nearly 40 years, citing a lack of skilled mechanics.