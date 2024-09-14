Xenia city manager denies claims city is housing Haitian refugees

Merriman went on to say that the city has had no conversations about refugees in Springfield, and has “neither the resources nor the desire to participate in any effort to relocate or house refugees or illegal aliens.”

The vast majority of Haitian immigrants are here legally through an immigration program where they can apply for Temprary Protected Status, a designation available to Haitians and foreign nationals from 15 other countries that allows them to live and work in the U.S. for up to 18 months, subject to extension or redesignation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Merriman called spreading such rumors “both pathetic and dangerous.”

“What the federal government has allowed to happen with the refugee crisis in Springfield is tragic; making up stories about this situation to elicit public outrage or induce panic is even worse,” he wrote.

He said that social media platforms are the “wild west of the digital age,” and users should be highly skeptical any time anonymous posts make “outlandish claims, poorly written narratives and made-up acronyms.”

“We encourage citizens to help police this type of immature behavior by not buying into the nonsense, getting facts from legitimate sources and reporting these posts,” he said.