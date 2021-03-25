Xenia council rejects proposed outdoor drinking area

The city received 44 emails in favor of the DORA and 41 emails against bringing a DORA to downtown Xenia. Members of council expressed concerns over public opinion being divided on the issue.

Councilman Levi Dean said that with 85 emails, which is more than he’s seen on any other issue in his time on council, he felt the city had plenty of public feedback.

After lengthy conversation and a public hearing on the DORA, Councilman Will Urschel proposed tabling the vote until the city could get more feedback on the DORA and the potential Towne Square development. That motion did not pass.

Council members Urschel, Thomas Scrivens, Mayor Sarah Mays and Wesley Smith voted no, failing the DORA application.

Explore Xenia considering starting outdoor drinking district

Dayton’s Oregon District, Springboro, Springfield, Lebanon and Middletown have established DORA drinking districts. Tipp City recently approved one.