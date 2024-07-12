Xenia court gets state approval for new approach to drug, mental health cases

Xenia’s initial certification from the Supreme Court was approved last year.

If a defendant is eligible for a recovery docket, the program assembles a treatment team headed by the specialized docket judge, and can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel and others.

To enroll in the drug court, the defendant typically must enter a guilty plea, follow the course of their treatment plan, and may also be required to pay attorney fees or restitution to victims. At the end of the program, the defendant may come out with a significantly reduced charge, or no charge at all.

“A court, when addressing criminal matters, has numerous objectives and responsibilities. Among those are holding offenders accountable for their actions, providing redress for victims of crimes, as well as rehabilitation and decreasing recidivism,” said Xenia Municipal Court Judge David McNamee.

“Participants are held accountable, and at the same time are provided treatment and education to assist them in addressing their struggles with addiction, and how those struggles impact their behavior,” McNamee said, adding he is confident that the opportunities afforded defendants through this court will reduce recidivism, and allow them to better not only themselves, but the community.

Having a specialized drug and mental health docket may also help to address homelessness in Xenia by getting at some root causes, Xenia officials previously told the Dayton Daily News. Those without shelter often end up in Xenia Municipal Court for minor crimes, but are more likely to reoffend because their situation has not changed.

“Specialized dockets offer an alternative to incarceration, and reflect a community’s belief in second chances,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy. “They focus on people who are willing to work to overcome the personal challenges that led to their involvement in the justice system. The court and community partners work together to supervise treatment, training, and support, providing local solutions to local problems under leadership of the local court.”

There are 258 certified specialized dockets in the state, the majority of which are courts for drug and alcohol addiction and mental health. However, types of specialized dockets include everything from domestic violence and human trafficking to veterans’ issues.

In order to receive the certification, a local court submits a detailed application to the Ohio Supreme Court Commission on Specialized Dockets, undergoes a visit and report on its practices and provides specific program materials to the commission, who makes the final decision.