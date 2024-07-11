Man shot, wounded by Xenia police indicted

Berry remains held in the Greene County Jail and will be arraigned in the near future, police said.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Police were called to an apartment complex around 7:25 p.m. June 30 in the 100 block of South Orange Street in Xenia, just south of where Bellbrook Avenue dead-ends into West Second Street.

The 911 caller indicated a man was shooting a gun at the apartment complex. The manager of the Greene Manor Apartments complex told police that the individual pointed a gun at him as well, according to the initial police report.

Six Xenia police officers responded, along with a number of Greene County Sheriff’s deputies. Officers saw the man point a handgun at police, and they opened fire, Xenia police reported.

The two officers involved in the shooting, who have not been identified, were placed on leave as a “routine” part of an officer-involved shooting, according to Xenia police. One officer has 16 years of law enforcement experience, and the other has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCI at 855-224-6446.