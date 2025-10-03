Xenia education board won’t hold firing vote over teachers’ Charlie Kirk social media comments

The educators have received “appropriate consequences,” and will return to their classrooms, the letter said, and the board now considers the matter closed.

The Dayton Daily News has asked the district several times what those consequences were.

The letter said that the educators have expressed “genuine regret” and apologized for their comments.

“(We) want to thank our community for their continued support as we work to keep our focus and energy on the needs of our students,” the letter says.

On Sept. 29, the Xenia board voted 3-2 in favor to place the question of firing three educators on the agenda of their Oct. 13 meeting. Members Joshua Day, Jeremy Cox, and George Leightenheimer voted in favor, with members Mary Grech and Bill Richey dissenting.

Xenia teachers Kevin Keefe and Jenn Davis were the subject of a social media firestorm over the last two weeks after they posted comments on their personal Facebook pages about the death of Kirk. Both have been educators in Xenia schools for over 20 years.

The Xenia teachers’ comments went viral, after being picked up by conservative-leaning social media pages, including “Libs of Tiktok.” The district received 36 messages about Keefe and Davis, the vast majority of which called for them to be fired, though a handful of correspondents voiced support for them.

The third educator, an elementary school librarian, was not as publicly vilified, but had caught the board’s attention, Leightenheimer said last Monday. The district has not publicly named any of the teachers involved.