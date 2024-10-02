Xenia, Fairborn to offer brush collection, give advice on tree, power line issues

“This timeframe allows private property owners additional time to gather tree limbs and debris for pickup,” the city said.

Fairborn cleanup crews will be working throughout the week of Oct. 7. The schedule for brush pickup is:

· Monday: North and South Broad Street, North Maple Avenue and north of East Dayton area. Additionally, subdivisions along Armstrong Road, including Cold Springs Court.

· Tuesday: East of I-675, excluding subdivisions along Armstrong Road.

· Wednesday: East of South Maple Avenue, north of (and including) East Dayton Yellow Springs Road, and west of I-675

· Thursday: East of Kaufman Avenue, west of (and including) South Maple Avenue, and north of (including) West Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Additionally, the area west of Kaufman and south of East Dayton.

· Friday: South of Dayton Yellow Springs Road and north of I-675. Additionally, any remote area around Wright State University.

Fairborn crews will work north to south to collect debris. Residents are asked to have debris stacked neatly by the curb or edge of the roadway, and away from fire hydrants, street sign poles, mailboxes, and trees.

Xenia has also warned residents about a scam call circulating the city wherein the caller is posing as AES Ohio on caller ID. The city has warned residents not to engage with this number and contact AES directly for assistance with power outages.

City of Xenia crews have been focusing this week on clearing public roads of debris.

“We ask residents to remain vigilant and supportive of our crews as they work to restore safety and order to the roads, sidewalks, and public spaces,” the city said in a statement.

The city issued additional guidance Wednesday, asking residents to be mindful of potential tree hazards on private property, particularly as it relates to power lines.

Downed power lines, or lines tangled in trees or loose limbs can be potentially hazardous.

“If you encounter any downed power lines, consider them ‘hot,’ cease any cleanup efforts, and immediately contact AES for assistance,” the city said. “Do not attempt to touch these power lines.”

Signs of hazardous trees include dead limbs, hollowed-out trunks, missing bark, and fungus on the trunk, according to the city, or any areas where water can infiltrate and hollow out the tree at higher levels.

The city’s code enforcement division will be inspecting trees both this week and next week, and making recommendations to property owners with trees that pose a potential risk. Some warning signs won’t warrant code enforcement action, but could indicate a need to consult a professional, the city said.

For residents who wish to dispose of debris themselves, Greene County Environmental Services at 2145 Greene Way Blvd. accepts storm debris, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.