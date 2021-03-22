Xenia Fire Division mourns loss of 13-year veteran

The Xenia Fire Division is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Firefighter and paramedic Steve Helling, a 13-year veteran, died, the Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698 announced Monday evening on social media.
In addition to his service on the fire department, he also served on the fire union’s executive board.
“Steve will be missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family, and ours, in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the Local 698 post on Facebook read.
Services for Helling are pending.
It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own Xenia Fire Division Family, FF/PM...Posted by Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698 on Monday, March 22, 2021