Xenia Fire Division mourns loss of 13-year veteran

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

The Xenia Fire Division is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Firefighter and paramedic Steve Helling, a 13-year veteran, died, the Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698 announced Monday evening on social media.

In addition to his service on the fire department, he also served on the fire union’s executive board.

“Steve will be missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family, and ours, in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the Local 698 post on Facebook read.

Services for Helling are pending.

