The Xenia Police Division and city of Xenia Fire Division are accepting applications for the positions of firefighter/paramedic and police officer.

The city is now offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to lateral applicants who are hired. Application packets may be submitted ether in person or via mail to Jackie Potter, Human Resources Department at 107 E. Main St., Xenia, OH 45385, or via email to jpotter@ci.xenia.oh.us.