Xenia places 6-month moratorium on new addiction treatment facilities

Changes to the zoning code may include requiring new facilities to provide plans for outdoor spaces, as well as more rigorous requirements for residential programs within the city, Urschel said. The city is also looking into working with other jurisdictions to gain a broad look at where such facilities are best placed.

“It puts a burden on our community. It just does. It’s not that we’re opposed to drug treatment, but do we need to be shipping all the people from Fairborn over to Xenia for this all the time?” Urschel said.

Presently the city’s zoning code places drug treatment centers in the same category as medical offices and nursing homes. They are categorized as commercial under conditional use, meaning they can be near residentially zoned parts of the city, but must be approved before they can begin operation.

“There is no attempt here by staff, and I think speaking on behalf of council, to limit the ability of these service operations in our community. They are essential,” Merriman told council. “We are simply trying to determine where is the best location in our community that would minimize adverse effects to residents.”

A public hearing will be held on the moratorium at the next city council meeting, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Xenia City Hall.