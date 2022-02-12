Xenia plans $10 million in capital projects; says budget is solid

Xenia is projecting an ending balance of approximately $6.3 million for key operating funds in 2022.

Xenia council’s financial priorities for the year include developing long-term funding plans for city infrastructure, including street conditions, stormwater funding, and continued capital replacement of water, sewer, and stormwater projects, per city documents.

The redevelopment of Xenia Towne Square is also a top priority. The city purchased the buildings in Towne Square last January for $3.3 million, gaining total control of the site for the first time in over 40 years. The city is in the process of developing plans to revitalize that space for new and existing local businesses.

Explore Xenia Towne Square revitalization plan up for vote next week

Xenia has used an “annual appropriation ordinance” as the final budget required under the city charter for the last several years.