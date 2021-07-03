Xenia Police say they are aware of protests over law enforcement initiative

“The Xenia Police Division is aware of the concerns of a few citizens regarding this proactive drug enforcement detail, and who on Thursday, July 1, 2021 marched from Lexington Park to the Justice Center in protest,” the press release said. “We continue to speak with the concerned citizens and invite meaningful, productive discussion on this topic. The Xenia Police Division appreciates the continued support of the community in our efforts to proactively remove illegal drugs from Xenia.”

The Xenia Police Division, with assistance from the Greene County ACE Task Force, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Beavercreek Police Department, patrolled known drug areas and did a high volume of traffic stops on those days to suppress drug trafficking activity, according to a press release.