Xenia STEAM school plans for drone labs, Makerspace, esports arena

Caption Dr. Jeremy Ervin smiles in a classroom created with adaptable walls developed by Canada-based company DIRTT, which are durable, soundproof, and can be used to create whole new classrooms practically overnight. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

CSA-Xenia is also partnering with Kettering-based esports compound Vyral, to create the school’s esports program, complete with powerful PCs, built by students, that will be capable of supporting graphic design, 3D-modeling software, and animation.

“Some people say that esports is, ‘oh, you’re just encouraging them to play video games more,’” Ervin said. “Esports is an equity game, for those who don’t have a predisposition to normal athletics. They’re still building skills, playing on a team, forming an identity.”

In their coursework, ninth graders will get exposed to the various “pathways” to graduation, including drone operation and maintenance, graphic design, entrepreneurship, robotics, culinary arts, and more. Coursework also will include a “biotech” pathway, to address the high demand for healthcare professionals in the local area.

“We have an agile curriculum because it’s relevant to the community we’re in. If this were a school in Cleveland, for example, we may not have a biotech pathway,” Ervin said. “We tailor it to what the students need and link it with the needs of the community.”

“Our students need to be aware that they can make a difference,” he added.

The school plans to place an emphasis on the dignity of trades and finding students careers where it’s not necessary to go to college.

“We’ve created a stigma in society where if you didn’t go to college, you’re something less,” Ervin said. “But there’s people doing incredible things in business and in life who have never once been to college. We should applaud both paths equally.”

Caption CSA-Xenia's floor plan includes large open spaces where teachers can create their own classrooms using DIRTT technology. CONTRIBUTED

The school will begin classes in fall 2022, with grades 6-10. Like the Dayton Regional Stem School or Global Impact STEM School in Springfield, CSA-Xenia is a tuition-free public school open to any student in the state.

The school plans to expand to host grades 11-12 in the next few school years, then will eventually host grades K-5 in the former East High School building on Market Street. Renovation of the Market Street building is expected to cost around $6 million.

Over the course of the next four years, CSA-Xenia hopes to expand its enrollment to 1,200 students.

The final open house prior to demolition day is this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.