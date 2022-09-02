Xenia to break ground on Warner Middle School next week

“This project has been a long time coming, and we are incredibly excited to see real, physical change start to take place on the site,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “We hope the community is as excited as we are about the possibilities for Xenia students that this facility will create, and this event is a great way to commemorate the beginning of this historic project.”

The groundbreaking event will feature current and future middle school students, as well as speakers from the district and a member of the construction project team from project architectural firm SHP. The program will also include both current leadership students from Warner Middle, and a few members of the Classes of 2030 and 2031. Those students will be among the first classes to attend the new facility as 6th and 7th grade students when it is anticipated to open.

“The construction fence is in place, and our middle school families are already getting used to the new one-way traffic flow past the building,” Lofton said. “In the coming weeks, they will begin to see movement in the restricted area, as the beginning phase of construction begins this fall.”