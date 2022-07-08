Xenia schools to get extra $20 million for school renovation, construction

Xenia High School was built following the 1974 tornado that destroyed the previous building, and needs significant infrastructure work after nearly 50 years, the district said.

“While the district initially tabled the conversation about a complete renovation at the high school due to the more pressing need at Warner, based on feedback from the community at the time, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that the high school was also in real need,” Lofton said.

The district’s application must receive final approval from the Ohio Office of Budget and Management’s Controlling Board in August, after which the district will set a timeline for the project.

“Looking ahead, we will follow the model currently in use for Warner Middle School that provides multiple opportunities for input from our entire community,” said Lofton. “We will ensure that our parents, students, and teachers are engaged in the planning process, and that we continue to be a good steward of the limited resources available in order to provide the best-possible learning environment for our students.”