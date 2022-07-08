BreakingNews
Xenia schools to get extra $20 million for school renovation, construction
Xenia schools to get extra $20 million for school renovation, construction

Xenia High School's Doug Adams Stadium aerial view. FILE PHOTO

Xenia High School's Doug Adams Stadium aerial view. FILE PHOTO

Xenia was already building a new middle school, but the new state funding will expand options at the high school

Xenia Community Schools will receive nearly $38 million from the state to complete the new Warner Middle School and fund a major renovation and expansion for Xenia High School.

That $37,869,769, matched by just over $44 million in local funds, is part of more than $307 million in state funding announced Thursday for five school construction projects across the state. Other projects include $124 million for the West Carrollton school district in Montgomery County, to build a new elementary school, and a new combined middle and high school for grades 7 to 12 and career tech students.

The money comes from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission through the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program. Xenia previously applied to be part of a different OFCC funding path, the Expedited Local Partnership Program, which allows the district to pay for construction using local funds, such as the bond issue passed in 2021, while earning credit with the state for future projects.

According to Xenia schools officials, by switching to CFAP, the district will receive nearly $20 million more in co-funding from the state for both projects, rather than the $18 million it would have received in the future through ELPP.

“We are obviously elated about this additional funding from the state, and I do not think the impact this will have on Xenia students can be overstated,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “I am proud to say that we were able to capitalize on our solid financial position as a district to take advantage of this opportunity when it presented itself — essentially allowing us to complete two school buildings for the price of one.”

Xenia High School was built following the 1974 tornado that destroyed the previous building, and needs significant infrastructure work after nearly 50 years, the district said.

“While the district initially tabled the conversation about a complete renovation at the high school due to the more pressing need at Warner, based on feedback from the community at the time, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that the high school was also in real need,” Lofton said.

The district’s application must receive final approval from the Ohio Office of Budget and Management’s Controlling Board in August, after which the district will set a timeline for the project.

“Looking ahead, we will follow the model currently in use for Warner Middle School that provides multiple opportunities for input from our entire community,” said Lofton. “We will ensure that our parents, students, and teachers are engaged in the planning process, and that we continue to be a good steward of the limited resources available in order to provide the best-possible learning environment for our students.”

