City to take possession of Ramada Inn, include site in Xenia Towne Square project

Xenia Municipal Court records show that on July 29, the city filed a complaint for eviction, and that in August, the parties came to an agreement that will allow the Ramada Inn to occupy the site and maintain operations until Oct. 31 in order to liquidate the business. Anything that is left onsite on Nov. 1 becomes city property, officials said.

The city is working with Dillin Property Group, the company spearheading the revitalization of Xenia Towne Square, to incorporate the space into the project.

The measure will “change the landscape of downtown and the Xenia Towne Square redevelopment project,” the city said Thursday, as the Ramada Inn is located at the corner of Main and Church Streets, at the southwest corner of the Xenia Towne Square property.

The property may “play a key role,” in the Towne Square project, according to city documents. The city is expected to approve an updated development services agreement with Dillin on Thursday night, and additional details will be released in the fall, the city said.