Xenia Towne Square $124M plan calls for restaurants, retail, apartments

“This will do nothing but enhance our downtown,” said Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays. “Our current businesses are working very hard. They care about this community. Having the redevelopment just pushes us to the next level. Seeing development means your city is growing and heading in the right direction. Things are going forward and it’s exciting.”

Phase Two includes hospitality, retail, restaurant spots, and office space.

The city has also begun negotiations with Springboro-based Dillin Corp, which helped the city create the concept plan, to serve as developer of record. Xenia’s Planning and Zoning Commission had already approved the plan back on Feb. 17.

A map rendering shows the full scale of the Xenia Towne Square revitalization.

Total projected investment in the project is $124.8 million, including $38.1 million in core public spaces, $55.1 million for mixed-use development, and $19.1 million in townhomes. Public investment includes $4 million in land acquisition (which has already been completed) and $8 million in projected infrastructure improvements.

Phase One of the project is expected to be developed through summer 2024, documents show. However, inflation and rising material and labor costs may affect both costs and the timetable.

“It’s something we’re very mindful of,” Mays added.

The current Towne Square shopping center was constructed after the tornado that hit Xenia in 1974. Shortly after the tornado, the city bought the land Towne Square shopping center sits on. The city bought the buildings in the Towne Square shopping center for $3.3 million last year.