dayton-daily-news logo
X

Xenia Towne Square $124M plan calls for restaurants, retail, apartments

The city of Xenia is a step closer to revitalizing 15.5 acres of its historic downtown, with a focus on walkability and spaces for shops and restaurants. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The city of Xenia is a step closer to revitalizing 15.5 acres of its historic downtown, with a focus on walkability and spaces for shops and restaurants. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
29 minutes ago
Demolition of some buildings is first step; project could be affected by inflation issues

After months of planning and public input, the city of Xenia is a step closer to revitalizing a major swath of its historic downtown.

City Council endorsed the Xenia Towne Square Redevelopment Concept plan last Thursday, which “articulates a vision for catalytic revitalization” of the 15.5-acre property in the heart of Xenia, with dedicated spots for restaurants, shops, retail, and residential housing.

As part of the first phase of the project, existing rear buildings in the Towne Square will be demolished, and existing tenants relocated to new buildings according to their needs. The plan also seeks to re-establish portions of the historic street grid to improve walkability and connect it to the rest of the downtown area, with on-street parking on West Church Street, safer pedestrian crossings, and lower traffic speeds.

The plan includes a central public plaza for event programming, upper-story apartments on the north side of the plaza, and between 25 and 30 townhomes on the south side of Church Street.

Combined ShapeCaption
A sketch rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Xenia Towne Square, showing the proposed public plaza in the center of the development. CONTRIBUTED

A sketch rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Xenia Towne Square, showing the proposed public plaza in the center of the development.

Combined ShapeCaption
A sketch rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Xenia Towne Square, showing the proposed public plaza in the center of the development. CONTRIBUTED

“This will do nothing but enhance our downtown,” said Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays. “Our current businesses are working very hard. They care about this community. Having the redevelopment just pushes us to the next level. Seeing development means your city is growing and heading in the right direction. Things are going forward and it’s exciting.”

Phase Two includes hospitality, retail, restaurant spots, and office space.

The city has also begun negotiations with Springboro-based Dillin Corp, which helped the city create the concept plan, to serve as developer of record. Xenia’s Planning and Zoning Commission had already approved the plan back on Feb. 17.

Combined ShapeCaption
A map rendering shows the full scale of the Xenia Towne Square revitalization. CONTRIBUTED

A map rendering shows the full scale of the Xenia Towne Square revitalization.

Combined ShapeCaption
A map rendering shows the full scale of the Xenia Towne Square revitalization. CONTRIBUTED

Total projected investment in the project is $124.8 million, including $38.1 million in core public spaces, $55.1 million for mixed-use development, and $19.1 million in townhomes. Public investment includes $4 million in land acquisition (which has already been completed) and $8 million in projected infrastructure improvements.

Phase One of the project is expected to be developed through summer 2024, documents show. However, inflation and rising material and labor costs may affect both costs and the timetable.

“It’s something we’re very mindful of,” Mays added.

The current Towne Square shopping center was constructed after the tornado that hit Xenia in 1974. Shortly after the tornado, the city bought the land Towne Square shopping center sits on. The city bought the buildings in the Towne Square shopping center for $3.3 million last year.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Xenia Towne Square in Xenia. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The Xenia Towne Square in Xenia. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Xenia Towne Square in Xenia. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

In Other News
1
Local GOP’s top pick to replace municipal judge waiting to become...
2
‘There’s a lot of trauma:’ Beavercreek man sees similarities in...
3
DPS may use closed school for English learners program; meetings next...
4
Candidate Mandel to campaign with Michael Flynn in Kettering
5
Dayton Public distributing 5,000 Chromebooks to students

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top