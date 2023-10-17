Xenia Twp. residents to again consider road levy

Xenia Twp. residents will once again consider a 3.5-mill road levy at the election polls this November.

The 3.5-mill road levy would cost homeowners $123 for each $100,000 of appraised home value annually.

Township officials say the money will be used to pay for replacing aging equipment, some of which has been in use since the 1980s.

The Xenia Twp. Road Department is responsible for maintaining the 53 miles of roads in the township between Yellow Springs and the city of Xenia, as well as maintaining vehicles and building maintenance for both the Road and Fire Departments.

Additionally, one of the township’s goals for use of the funds is to reduce its road maintenance average for resurfacing from 19 to 23 years per road to 10 to12 years per road. The money would also go toward replacing trees, guardrails, and storm catch basins that need it.

The levy will collect $562,000 annually for the township, according to the county auditor, and would first be collected starting in 2024.

A similar road levy was narrowly rejected in May by a margin of five votes. Final May 2 election results from the Greene County Board of Elections show that the vote count for the Xenia Twp. road levy was 448 no, and 443 yes. Xenia Twp. voters approved a fire levy in that election with the same terms.