Yellow Springs 15-year-old dies after being hit by car

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

A teenager has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Greene County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In a release, OSHP said that initial investigation found Isla E. Powers, 15, of Yellow Springs, was riding a bicycle west on the bike path near Ellis Park in Miami Township, Greene County at around 5:10 p.m.

No charges filed against Montgomery County deputy who resigned after unpaid leave

The highway patrol said that Powers entered the bike path crosswalk across Polecat Road, but “failed to yield” to oncoming traffic.

A northbound 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by a 91-year-old woman, crashed into the teenager.

Powers died at the scene, OSHP said, while the 91-year-old sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the highway patrol said.

Troopers were joined on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Yellow Springs Police Department, Miami Township Fire-Rescue, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Sandy’s Towing, according to the release.

