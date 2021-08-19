Yellow Springs police chief resigns

Yellow Springs Police Chief Brian Carlson has resigned and plans to assist with a transition to a new police chief in the next 90 days, according to the village of Yellow Springs.
“I thank Chief Carlson for his tireless work to modernize our police force and progress made to create a social-justice-oriented police department,” said Village Manager Josué Salmerón in a press release.
Carlson has served the village for more than four years. He began his term as chief after the New Year’s Eve celebration in 2017, when a near riot ensued as police attempted to clear the streets using cruisers, sirens and Tasers. Residents later attended village meetings, calling for a change in how police operate.
Carlson later called the incident a “fluke.”
In his time as chief, Carlson implemented foot patrols, bike patrols, worked on community engagement and built case management for cases, which includes help for mental health and financial assistance for utilities and rent.
Salmerón noted Carlson has been with the department since 2011.
Salmerón said he would begin looking for the next village police chief and will seek citizens’ assistance to join the search committee.