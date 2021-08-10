Yellow Springs reinstates masking mandate in downtown

Housh also said that while in June and July the council heard from the village that having a personal choice around masking was working, in the last few days, more people have approached council saying that a mask mandate should be reinstated.

Yellow Springs village council clerk Judy Kintner said during the meeting that council had heard from several downtown Yellow Springs business owners who were in favor of reinstating a mask mandate.

Housh said the village is also reconsidering having a street fair in October, but there have not been any final decisions yet.

Lisa Kreeger, a member of council and a retired nurse, said the delta variant is serious and is very contagious. She suggested anyone in Yellow Springs who is not able to stay physically distant from other people should be wearing a mask outside as well.

Kreeger said she also knew three people personally in Yellow Springs who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are sick.

“This is very disappointing,” Kreeger said. “None of us want to be where we are right now, but it’s a very harsh reality.”