Yellow Springs sunflower field to be in peak bloom at end of September

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The sunflower field will be open to the public on select days through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Viewing will be available 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays free of charge. No soliciting or busses are permitted.

This event is presented by Tecumseh Land Trust in partnership with the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce. Those interested in volunteering at the sunflower field, can visit yschamber.growthzoneapp.com.

The 10-acre sunflower field is located at 4633 U.S. 68. For more information, visit yellowspringsohio.org.