Yellow Springs sunflower field to be in peak bloom at end of September

The Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 is expected to hit peak bloom starting Friday, Sept. 27.
“Take a stroll through this golden field and soak in the stunning display of sunflowers while they’re in full bloom,” stated a Facebook event page by the Tecumseh Land Trust and Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
The sunflower field will be open to the public on select days through Sunday, Oct. 6.
Viewing will be available 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays free of charge. No soliciting or busses are permitted.
This event is presented by Tecumseh Land Trust in partnership with the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce. Those interested in volunteering at the sunflower field, can visit yschamber.growthzoneapp.com.
The 10-acre sunflower field is located at 4633 U.S. 68. For more information, visit yellowspringsohio.org.
