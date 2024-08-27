BreakingNews
2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 12-year-old Dayton girl

Yellow Springs sunflower field to be in peak bloom at end of September

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By
Aug 27, 2024
X

The Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 is expected to hit peak bloom starting Friday, Sept. 27.

“Take a stroll through this golden field and soak in the stunning display of sunflowers while they’re in full bloom,” stated a Facebook event page by the Tecumseh Land Trust and Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The sunflower field will be open to the public on select days through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Viewing will be available 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays free of charge. No soliciting or busses are permitted.

This event is presented by Tecumseh Land Trust in partnership with the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce. Those interested in volunteering at the sunflower field, can visit yschamber.growthzoneapp.com.

The 10-acre sunflower field is located at 4633 U.S. 68. For more information, visit yellowspringsohio.org.

ExploreYellow Springs Baking Company opens storefront with cinnamon rolls, croissants and more
In Other News
1
Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest
2
Wittenberg faculty votes no confidence in board; university responds
3
2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 12-year-old Dayton girl
4
Subsidiary of Wilmington air carrier will fly the New England Patriots
5
Miami County recorder Lopez resigns; odd November election to decide...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top