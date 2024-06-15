YMCAs in Dayton area offering free memberships for junior high students

The YMCA of Greater Dayton is providing free summer memberships to students entering seventh and eighth grade through Aug. 30 at all 12 of their Greater Dayton locations.
With free memberships, these seventh and eighth graders are also allowed to participate in scheduled programs and activities that encourage and teach the YMCA core values of honesty, respect, responsibility, and caring.
Each location varies in its program and activity offerings, but most locations can expect options that include games, crafts, sports, service projects, character building, mentoring, teamwork, and more.
To sign up, go to any YMCA of Greater Dayton location with your seventh or eighth grader. Bring verification from their school, stating that they are entering the seventh or eighth grade, fill out an application at the Y, and you’ll be ready to go.
Visit daytonymca.org for more information on this program.