YMCAs in Dayton area offering free memberships for junior high students

Each location varies in its program and activity offerings, but most locations can expect options that include games, crafts, sports, service projects, character building, mentoring, teamwork, and more.

To sign up, go to any YMCA of Greater Dayton location with your seventh or eighth grader. Bring verification from their school, stating that they are entering the seventh or eighth grade, fill out an application at the Y, and you’ll be ready to go.

Visit daytonymca.org for more information on this program.