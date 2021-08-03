Young people and their animals remain focus of Greene County Fair

After a missed opportunity for many to show animals last year due to the pandemic, 4-H advisors said there has been a jump in the number of junior fair entries at the Greene County Fair this year.
“Last year, our junior fair entries were lacking, but this year our number of entries has exceeded 2019′s entries,” said Kala Benton, senior fair board director for the Agriculture Society of Greene County. “That right there shows you our kids were ready to get back and show their animals.”
On Tuesday, those animal showing skills were on full display at the Junior Fair Market Hog Show where competitors worked their hogs in a small ring as they were evaluated for their quality. The hogs were judged on composition, skeletal integrity, and general appearance and conformation to their respective breed.
Emma Schnecker, 18, emerged as the winner with her hog “Magic Mike” and Colton Leaming, 12, earned second.
Schnecker, a Xenia resident and recent graduate of Greenview High School, has been showing her 4-H animal projects at the fair for nearly a decade. With this being her final year of eligibility, she was full of emotions after her victory.
“I am very happy to be able to be here and have a full fair for my last year, but also sad since I will not be coming back next year to show,” Schnecker said.
Schnecker said she will be using the life skills she has learned throughout her nine years in 4-H in her future career and beyond. Emma will be attending Wilmington College in the fall to study Secondary English Education and Theater, with hopes to one day become a teacher. Her time in 4-H has inspired Schnecker to pursue this career.
“I have been president of my 4-H club for three years, and I love teaching the young kids in the club how to stay motivated and have fun with their projects,” she said.
Benton said all of the 4-H participants have put in a lot of hard work in the past year to get to the fair.
“4-H is something that you don’t just start just a few weeks before the fair, you typically start six to 12 months before fair season,” Benton said.
The Greene County Fair will continue through Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds located at 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Tickets are $6 at the gate (9 and under get in free with paying adult).