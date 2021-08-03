Young people and their animals remain focus of Greene County Fair

“I am very happy to be able to be here and have a full fair for my last year, but also sad since I will not be coming back next year to show,” Schnecker said.

Schnecker said she will be using the life skills she has learned throughout her nine years in 4-H in her future career and beyond. Emma will be attending Wilmington College in the fall to study Secondary English Education and Theater, with hopes to one day become a teacher. Her time in 4-H has inspired Schnecker to pursue this career.

“I have been president of my 4-H club for three years, and I love teaching the young kids in the club how to stay motivated and have fun with their projects,” she said.

Benton said all of the 4-H participants have put in a lot of hard work in the past year to get to the fair.

“4-H is something that you don’t just start just a few weeks before the fair, you typically start six to 12 months before fair season,” Benton said.

The Greene County Fair will continue through Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds located at 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Tickets are $6 at the gate (9 and under get in free with paying adult).