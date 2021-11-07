Valley Food Relief: Your donations provide food to local families in need

One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives. The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank Inc. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $250,000, providing more than 1.2 million meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.