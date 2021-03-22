Youth obesity is a problem in Dayton. New program seeks to help

Dayton has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors that it will use to help teach kids at its summer camp about healthy and sustainable living.

Dayton’s urban adventures summer camp runs June 7 to July 30 and is open to kids 3 to 12 years old.

All of the campers will take part in the Dayton Sprouts program, which will include daily activities and guest speakers on Fridays who will talk about subjects that correspond with that week’s theme, said Stephan Marcellus, Dayton’s recreation manager, with recreation and youth services.

The camp runs Monday to Friday at the Northwest and Lohrey recreation centers. Registration starts April 6.

The Dayton Sprouts program seeks to address childhood obesity and environmental health and sustainability.

Campers will learn the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, and each child will receive a kit to grow food at home.

“We’re going to send them home with some tomato sprouts that they can grow at home that are very, very easy to grow,” Maloney said.

A playground outside of the Lohrey Recreation Center, by Belmont Park. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Children will learn about where their food comes from and each week the program will cover different health-, food- or sustainability-related topics Maloney said.

Topics may include waste, water, healthy minds and bodies and growing seeds.

Campers will prepare healthy meals using vegetables they can grow in the garden, Maloney said, and kids will get an activity booklet, or passport, that tracks their progress and makes them eligible for raffle prizes.

Dayton Sprouts will be open to young people between the ages of 6 and 17.

Kids who do not enroll in camp can still participate in the passport program.

“This is tremendous,” said Dayton City Manager Jeff Mims. “A lot of work went into this.”