YWCA acquires UpDayton, continuing equity and inclusion efforts

“That’s what really led them to say, ‘OK, what are the organizations that are already doing this work, that have been doing this work? And by allowing ourselves to be acquired by them, we can actually make a greater impact versus working in silos concurrently,’” said Audrey Starr, vice president of mission, brand and programs at the YWCA.

One highlight of YWCA’s programming is the Stand Against Racism campaign each April. Starr sees this as an area where UpDayton’s existing programming will assist the YWCA in achieving its mission.

“Our mission is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all,” Starr said.

UpDayton made an impact with events like the UpDayton Summit, which functions as a pitch competition for community members to win funding for proposals. The Summit, and events that came from it, will continue.

“It has been open to the community to come with a big idea, a bold idea. But it’s something that will, from a grassroots level, impact the community ... and make some sort of a noticeable impact in the greater Dayton area,” Starr said.

The Longest Table is one successful project that came out of the 2016 UpDayton Summit. Community members shared a meal on a table spanning Third Street Bridge

“People from all different neighborhoods, all different cultures and communities came together to break bread, but also to break down some silos, break down some barriers, get to know each other better over food,” Starr said.

Bryan Stewart presented The Longest Table at the UpDayton Summit and won, gaining $1,000 in seed money and connections with peers to help organize the event. He got the idea for The Longest Table from a similar project in Florida and decided to bring the experience to his hometown of Dayton. Stewart went to college and “boomeranged back” to attend graduate school at the University of Dayton, staying here since.

“At the end of the day, the power of UpDayton ... doesn’t matter if it’s led by a chamber of another social organization here in the community. It matters about employers and communities and young people throwing their weight behind it and saying, ‘We want to use this as a vehicle for change,’” Stewart said.