Military pets can fetch $3,000 in prizes in photo contest

All authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older can enter, including honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online. Veterans can visit http://bit.ly/VetForLife for more information. Complete contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

Entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Central time May 31. Winners will be selected on or around June 15.

Exchange continues contactless shopping options

The Wright-Patterson Exchange makes contactless shopping safe, simple and easy for Airmen and military families trying to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to providing safe, sanitized and secure shopping inside the store, the Exchange offers contactless shopping options for the Wright Patterson community:

· ShopMyExchange.com is always open, including to all honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets. Shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card receive free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com orders.

· Curbside pickup allows shoppers to pick up online orders at the Wright Patterson Exchange without leaving their vehicle. When the order is ready, shoppers can park in designated parking spots at the Exchange, and an associate will bring their items to their vehicles.

· Buy online, pick up in store service lets shoppers pick up their ShopMyExchange.com orders at Customer Service inside the Wright-Patterson Main Exchange and Home & Garden store.

“The Exchange takes our commitment to our shoppers seriously, and that means doing all we can to ensure their safety,” said Chan. “Whether shopping in store or online, the Wright-Patterson community can enjoy peace of mind along with tax-free purchases and military-exclusive pricing.”

The Wright-Patterson Exchange adheres to Department of Defense guidelines and health recommendations, requiring face masks and 6 feet of distance between shoppers in the Exchange. To further protect military shoppers, the Exchange has placed clear acrylic shields at cash registers and customer service desks and are sanitizing frequently used surfaces such as PIN pads.

Exchange makes sustainability commitment

For the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, sustainability isn’t just for Earth Day: It’s an everyday part of the mission to serve those who serve.

“Sustainability today helps ensure healthy military families tomorrow,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “By conserving energy and water as well as reducing waste, the Exchange is helping to make military communities worldwide better places to live, work and play.”

The Exchange’s ongoing sustainability initiatives include:

Investing in LED lighting fixtures, timers and controls at PXs, BXs, Expresses, gas stations and distribution centers, realizing energy cost savings of 5.6% over five years.

Recycling more than 7,000 tons of plastic, aluminum and cardboard annually.

Designing and building new stores to globally recognized Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification standards developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Installing more water-efficient food court equipment during renovations and construction, realizing 30% in water savings every year.

Encouraging the use of reusable shopping bags, each of which can replace up to 250 single-use plastic bags throughout its lifespan.

Expanding sustainable apparel offerings from brands such as Levi’s, O’Neill and Quicksilver. The Exchange now offers Levi’s men’s and ladies’ sustainable denim and plans to introduce boys’ Eco Performance denim, featuring REPREVE recycled performance fiber, this summer.

Offering eco-friendly, cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare products (including vegan options) from brands such as Bravo Sierra, EcoTools, bareMinerals and Aveda.

Increasing its selection of high-efficiency Energy Star products to 49% of all major appliances, 100% of televisions and 93% of computers.

Intensifying the marketing of LED lamps, bulbs and lighting.

Developing a comprehensive refrigerant management plan to manage the phaseout of refrigerants that generate harmful greenhouse gases.

The Exchange’s global logistics operation, which encompasses 11 distribution centers worldwide and the 11th-largest private retail fleet in the U.S., is also fully committed to reducing its environmental impact by: