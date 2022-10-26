New dining option coming to Hollywood Gaming

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

A fast-casual Indian restaurant offering customers a chance to create their own bowls and burritos, is holding a grand opening today at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton.

If you’ve never really tried Indian food, this is the perfect opportunity to find out what you like.

Customers at The Twist Indian Grill can create an entrée with different types of Indian rice, curry and meats starting at $8.99. They also have Indian street food and fruit lassis.

Pickle soup, hula hoops among other unique dishes at Blind Bob’s

I don’t know about you, but I sure have been missing out.

A few weeks ago, I asked our readers what they thought Dayton’s signature food was and some responded with Blind Bob’s pickle soup and hula hoops, so of course I had to check it out.

On Wednesday, I hung out in the kitchen with Cameron Howell, the kitchen manager at Blind Bob’s.

He described the pickle soup as “love at first bite.”

The original pickle soup recipe comes from Lisa Mendenhall, one of the owners of Blind Bob’s, Howell said.

What really took me by surprise were the hula hoops.

The beer battered, pineapple rings topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of sweet, creamy coconut sauce is an absolute must. Normally, I do not like pineapple, but I would order these as an appetizer or dessert over and over again.

Other unique dishes include the Hummus Plate and Ultimate Falafel. Howell said both dishes include a tzatziki sauce that he described as a cream-based cucumber sauce.

I will never go into Blind Bob’s without ordering food ever again. It’s a must! Read more about my experience here.

Quick Bites:

🎱 Belmont Billiards has new set of operators: Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre envision the venue as a welcoming and inclusive bar with a regional billiards environment, late night food service and skillfully crafted classic and original cocktails. Take a quick peek inside here.

🍽️ Two new restaurants coming to Kettering next month: Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open Nov. 2 at 2831 Wilmington Pike, followed by City Barbeque, opening on Nov. 14 at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane.

🎟️ Get your tickets now for 5-course meal at Sueño: The downtown Dayton restaurant is celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Thursday, Oct. 27 with a five-course dinner and wine pairings.

Tell Us:

