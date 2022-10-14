City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

“Most of the interior is being gutted,” said Maria Frissora, the project’s interior designer, in a previous interview with this news outlet.

The cost of the renovation is projected at $700,000, records show. The kitchen will be redone and new lighting will be added among other interior changes, Frissora previously said.

Kettering approved a zoning change to the property earlier this year that officials said allowed greater flexibility for use.

City Barbeque, a Columbus-based business, has other Dayton area restaurant locations at 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 5 E. Franklin Street in Centerville.

“We love our Dayton family (Beavercreek, Miller Lane and Centerville) and the folks here,” Schottmiller said.

City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. The restaurant chain also has a range of side items and desserts.

The business won first place in the “Best BBQ” category in last year’s Best of Dayton contest. Schottmiller said this can be attributed to living by their values of safety first, to treat others with integrity, fairness and respect, and deliver quality without sacrifice.

For more information about City Barbeque, visit www.citybbq.com.