Sandwich shop to open next month in Kettering

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
9 minutes ago

Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location next month at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Franchise owner Ted Tolliver confirmed the restaurant is expected to open November 2 with a fundraiser for Kettering High School’s Band Boosters. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 donation to the boosters in exchange for a sub.

The 1,400-square-foot space in Kettering is expected to be similar to the other Dayton area Jersey Mike’s locations. Tolliver said construction is wrapping up and they are working on filling crew member and shift leader positions.

“Honestly, at this point, the hiring is pretty difficult,” Tolliver said. “Everybody is looking for help, so getting enough (employees) to open a new store is tough sometimes.”

The Kettering location will be Tolliver’s seventh store in the Dayton area.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“It just seemed like a good spot for a Jersey Mike’s,” Tolliver said. “There’s a very strong residential population out there and I think that area is also underserved for restaurants.”

Other Jersey Mike’s restaurant locations scheduled to open soon include 1406 West Main Street in Troy, 1330 Main Street in Hamilton and 8179-F2 Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester, according to the restaurant’s website.

Tolliver said he plans to open a new restaurant in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road in the spring. He added he is also looking for real estate in Englewood.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the Dayton community,” Tolliver said.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, was the fastest growing restaurant franchise in the country last year, Tolliver said. The sandwich shop serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread –the same recipe it started with in 1956.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

