1 dead, 2 hurt in Saturday crash in Champaign County

A tan 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling southbound on 560, north of the Church Road intersection, while the second vehicle — a 2005 GMC pickup truck — was headed northbound. Both vehicles entered the area and collided head-on, spun off to the east side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.

“The 2005 GMC Truck was on its side with the occupants trapped inside,” deputies said. “The driver and occupant of the 2005 GMC pick-up had to be extricated by Fire/EMS crews and they were both flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight helicopters.”

The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies, members of the Multi-County Joint Crash Investigation Team, St. Paris JSP Fire/EMS, West Liberty Fire/EMS, Macochee Joint Ambulance District and Rosewood Fire/EMS all responded to the scene.

“The identity of the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet pick-up is being withheld at this time until family can be properly notified,” the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.