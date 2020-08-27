Death of 1-month-old infant ruled a homicide

The death of a 1-month-old infant who died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Sunday has been ruled a homicide, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Averi Grabans’ death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according to Harshbarger.
West Carrollton police were called to the hospital on Friday after staff reported injuries to the baby, the department said earlier this week.
“This is an active investigation and, as such, we have no other information that will be released at this time,” said Maureen Flaute, West Carrollton public information officer. “We are dedicated to completing a thorough and rigorous investigation; and our detectives are working diligently to do just that. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”
A police report categorized the incident as an assault. No other details were available.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.