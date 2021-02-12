120K trees to help Airstream reach ‘carbon-neutrality’ goal

The manufacturer of the famous Ohio-born Airstream travel trailer and touring coach is buying trees in a carbon-neutrality bid.
Airstream, Inc. calls it an “industry-first initiative to neutralize estimated carbon emissions created by the driving of the company’s products.”
The Jackson Center, Ohio-based company said it will pay for the planting of an estimated 118,405 trees by the National Forest Foundation.
“Those trees are projected to help sequester the estimated carbon generated by the first year of driving of all new Airstream travel trailers and touring coaches manufactured in 2021,” the company said Thursday.
That figure also includes the estimated carbon emitted during the making and transporting of Airstreams from the Jackson Center production facility to dealerships nationwide in 2021, Airstream said.
“The Airstream community has a symbiotic relationship with nature and the environment,” Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and chief executive, said in a statement. “This program brings an innovative solution to Airstreamers who want to neutralize their estimated carbon footprint from driving their Airstream and contribute to a more beautiful natural world.”
Airstream said it calculated the number of trees required from an internal customer usage study, greenhouse gas equivalency calculators developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, Bureau of Transportation Statistics fuel efficiency estimates for gasoline-powered vehicles and other factors.
The company, through its e-commerce side, Airstream Supply Co., is also selling “carbon reduction kits,” whose purchase is “tax-deductible, with 100 percent of the proceeds” supporting tree-planting.
● Silver ($50): plants 50 trees to sequester about 25 tons of carbon over the tree’s lifetime,
● Gold ($100): plants 100 trees to sequester about 50 tons of carbon.
● Platinum ($250): plants 250 trees to sequester some 125 tons of carbon.
The RV Industry Association estimates more than 500,000 new RVs will ship in 2021. That is a 20% increase from last year.