120K trees to help Airstream reach ‘carbon-neutrality’ goal

That figure also includes the estimated carbon emitted during the making and transporting of Airstreams from the Jackson Center production facility to dealerships nationwide in 2021, Airstream said.

“The Airstream community has a symbiotic relationship with nature and the environment,” Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and chief executive, said in a statement. “This program brings an innovative solution to Airstreamers who want to neutralize their estimated carbon footprint from driving their Airstream and contribute to a more beautiful natural world.”

Airstream said it calculated the number of trees required from an internal customer usage study, greenhouse gas equivalency calculators developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, Bureau of Transportation Statistics fuel efficiency estimates for gasoline-powered vehicles and other factors.

The company, through its e-commerce side, Airstream Supply Co., is also selling “carbon reduction kits,” whose purchase is “tax-deductible, with 100 percent of the proceeds” supporting tree-planting.

● Silver ($50): plants 50 trees to sequester about 25 tons of carbon over the tree’s lifetime,

● Gold ($100): plants 100 trees to sequester about 50 tons of carbon.

● Platinum ($250): plants 250 trees to sequester some 125 tons of carbon.

The RV Industry Association estimates more than 500,000 new RVs will ship in 2021. That is a 20% increase from last year.