13th annual Culp Lake Car Show offers automotive fun, free fishing

CRUISE-INS
- THURSDAY NIGHT OHIO CRUISERS CRUISE-INS, 4 p.m. to dark, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Plenty of parking; all vehicles welcome
- SATURDAY NIGHT KETTERING CRUISE-IN, 5 p.m. to dark, Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels welcome. Robin, 937-620-6406
AUG. 30
13TH ANNUAL CULP LAKE CAR SHOW, opens 10 a.m., judging 1 p.m., awards 3:30 p.m., 1830 E. Home Road, Springfield, 7 miles from I-70. $10 vehicle registration, spectators welcome. Dash plaques, entrant judging, 24-inch trophies, name-brand tool door prizes, goodie bags, food truck, free fishing. See photos from past events and pre-register at www.culplake.com. Steve Culp, 937-399-0085, culp@roadrunner.com. Check website for any changes caused by COVID-19.
OCT. 25
GET AIR OLD ROLLERS BREAST CANCER CAR SHOW, registration 9:30 a.m. to noon, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Sponsored by Get Air. Awards at 3 p.m. More than 40 trophies, food trucks, raffles, specialty awards. All proceeds will go to The Pink Ribbon Girls. 937-235-2509 or 937-307-2281