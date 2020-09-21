17 weeks later, Yellow Springs still protests

YELLOW SPRINGS — While the number of Black Lives Matter protests has declined in the 17 weeks since the death of George Floyd ignited an international movement, some communities are still demonstrating regularly.
Over 70 people gathered on Saturday morning on the lawn in front of Mills Lawn Elementary School in Yellow Springs. Villagers have been gathering like this every Saturday since the first weekend after Floyd was killed. They listened to a handful of speakers discuss this week’s topic: LGBTQ+ issues. Then, the group took over the streets of the village, disrupting traffic for a short period of time.
Credit: Jordan Laird
They marched to where a recently erected Black Lives Matter banner hangs over U.S. Route 68 on the north side of the village. There, the demonstrators sat or stood on the road in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the approximate length of time a Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
Credit: Jordan Laird
Bomani Moyenda, one of the group organizers, said they want to affect lasting change.
“We’re not just making noise,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out how to influence or create policy resulting in lasting change.”
Organizers with YS Speaking Up for Justice, an informal citizens group that grew out of a Facebook page with the same name, said their original list of demands have largely been met or are being addressed by the village council and the village school board. Those demands included addressing exclusionary curriculum in the village schools.
A young group of high school age organizers Moyenda affectionately calls the “anti-racism wrecking crew” said they are interested in setting new goals and forming new initiatives in their village and the larger community of Greene County.
“We’re really just trying to raise awareness,” said Sayre Hudson. “Also, [we want to] create a safe space, a place that feeds people’s souls in this community, a place where people of color can come or LGBT+ people can come and feel supported and safe and uplifted.”
Credit: Jordan Laird
The group also focuses on providing education through its weekly rallies. Attendees Saturday heard speakers talk about their experiences at the intersection of race and LGBTQ+ identities. Previous rally topics have included antiracism in education, protesters' rights, Black history and voter information. The last week of every month is an open mic at which attendees can speak about what they’ve done recently to be anti-racist.
Credit: Jordan Laird