2 gas stations robbed in 45 minutes: Police continue search for suspect in Hamilton, Warren County crimes

Hamilton police are looking for a male suspect who robbed a Dixie Highway gas station at gunpoint Monday night about 45 minutes after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Warren County.
At about 8:35 p.m. the suspect entered Shell at 2693 Dixie Highway, pointed and gun and demanded money, according to Hamilton police.
The description of the suspect, including the clothing, matches the description of a suspect in an armed robbery at a Shell station in Deerfield Twp. at about 7:48 p.m.
“It’s the same guy,” said Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. “Clothing and everything matches.”
The Warren County Sheriff’s deputies in Deerfield Twp. were called to the Shell gas station at 9791 Mason Montgomery Road after a male suspect reportedly robbed the gas station.
The suspect reportedly displayed a small, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police described the suspect as a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky or heavy-set build. He wore black athletic pants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a red bandanna around his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811ext. 2002 or Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280.