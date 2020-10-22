2 in custody after Darke County police chase ends in crash

A man and woman are in the Darke County Jail after a police chase ended in a crash at U.S. 36 and U.S. 127.
Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of U.S. 36 west and the Indiana and Ohio state line around 7:26 p.m. Wednesday after Indiana law enforcement officers contacted deputies about a pursuit.
The chase involved a 2017 GMC U-Haul heading east on U.S. 36 driven by 53-year-old Charles Keller of Anderson, Indiana, according to deputies.
Keller lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 36 and U.S. 127 and hit a 1992 GMC that was stopped on U.S. 127.
Keller was traveling 40-50 miles per hour at the time of the crash, according to deputies.
Keller and his passenger, Devan Phillips, 30, of Anderson, Indiana, were both booked into the Darke County Jail on a preliminary fugitive from justice charge. Keller was also arrested for failure to comply, according to the Miami Valley Jails booking site. Formal charges for Keller and Phillips have not been filed at this time.
The driver of the 1992 GMC and his juvenile passenger were treated at the scene and released.