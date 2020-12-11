2 Warren County drug busts lead to 6 arrests, seizures

Scott Clendenin, 61, of Beal Road, Franklin, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of criminal tolls, both fifth-degree felonies.

Carol Clendenin, 58, of Beal Road, Franklin, trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tolls, both fifth-degree felonies.

Olivia Clendenin, 24, of Ohio 123, Franklin Twp., trafficking in marijuana, and possession of criminal tolls, both fifth-degree felonies.

Zachery Howard, 26, of Castlebrook Drive, Franklin Twp., trafficking in marijuana, and possession of criminal tolls, both fifth-degree felonies.

All four suspects were located in their homes. After they were taken into custody, all four produced bond and were released from the Warren County Jail. They were all scheduled for arraignment on Friday in Franklin Municipal Court. Preliminary hearings will be scheduled for next week.

Arrasmith said additional criminal charges are forthcoming, and additional arrests are expected.

On Friday, a second search warrant was executed by the drug task force, Warren County Tactical Response Unit, and Clearcreek Twp. police at a Clearcreek Twp. residence where Jeromy Johnson and Lisa Craaybeek were arrested for failing to appear for arraignment on Nov. 25 in Warren County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on drug trafficking charges.

Arrasmith said the arrests are part of a drug trafficking investigation that has been ongoing since February.

Johnson, 46, of Rockland Court, Clearcreek Twp. was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs (cocaine) and possession of drugs (cocaine), both first-degree felonies; having weapon under disability-drug related, a third-degree felony; possession of criminal tools and possession of drugs (prescription), both fifth-degree felonies; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Craaybeek, 40, also of Rockland Court, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs (cocaine) and possession of drugs (cocaine), both first-degree felonies; possession of criminal tools and possession of drugs (prescription), both fifth-degree felonies; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

During Friday’s search warrant, officers found additional evidence in the home and that additional charges are forthcoming, Arrasmith said.

Both Johnson and Craaybeek are being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending their court appearance.