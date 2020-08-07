2020 Volkswagen Passat updates, fights for relevancy in previously vital midsize car segment

The best news about the Passat’s engine is that it gains 22 lbs.-ft. of torque this year, done mostly through reprogramming and some minor engineering tweaks. But that 22 lbs.-ft. of torque is noticeable. The Passat feels more enthusiastic off the line and even through the ever-so-important mid RPMs. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has 174 horsepower. That is adequate and the turbo makes it even better.

The only thing holding back the Passat is the outdated six-speed automatic transmission. The shifting is less efficient and there’s noticeable turbo lag. This car would benefit from an upgrade transmission for sure.

The interior of the Passat received some much-needed updates to keep it somewhat relevant. However, in a crowded field, the Passat still lags behind many of the newer sedans. While the touchpoints are improved (and much appreciated), other elements still feel outdated, including the infotainment system, center stack and even the dashboard.

Today’s cars have such impressive interiors that this is an area that can get out of date really quick, and the Passat is at risk of falling by the wayside in this regard. This one last update gets it through, but just barely.

A 6.3-inch touchscreen and an older-feeling, not intuitive infotainment system really work against the Passat. It does have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but otherwise, I found the overall infotainment system to be quite forgettable.

The large trunk works in the Passat’s favor. There are 15.9 cubic feet of space in the trunk which is near the top of the segment.

There are four trim options for the Passat: S, SE, R-Line and SEL. My tester was the top trim, SEL trim. The Passat S starts at less than $23,000, making it one of the more affordable mid-size sedans around. My top-of-the-line SEL trim had an MSRP of $31,995.

The improved Passat has an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving, I averaged 29 mpg which was impressive.

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat has made some much-needed and much-noticed improvements to remain relevant in a segment that’s becoming less relevant. When I take notice of a car and remember it weeks after driving, that’s saying something.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT 2.0T SEL