2020 Volkswagen Passat updates, fights for relevancy in previously vital midsize car segment

The midsize car segment used to be one of the most important segments in the industry. It was the cash cow for automakers. And while it’s still ultra-competitive, the spotlight is shining elsewhere now. For me, that’s a shame, as I find many of these cars to be the baby bear/Goldilocks of the automotive world – as in just the right size!
My tester this week is the Volkswagen Passat, a car that has its ups and downs and often gets lost in the mix in the crowded, if not slightly forgotten, segment. But for 2020, I’m impressed with the Passat. It may be a little late to the show as far as getting my attention, but that doesn’t negate how excellent the Passat is.
For this model year, the Passat has updated styling both on the exterior and the interior. It’s not a full makeover, but it’s enough to where I took notice. I even had to Google whether the Passat had been redesigned this year without me knowing about it. On top of that, there’s an increase in the overall performance, which I noticed immediately.
My last recollection of the Passat was as a boring, pokey, middle-of-the-road midsize. The 2020 version has changed my opinion altogether.
On looks, the front end and the hood look so much more modern. The timeless restyling really adds visual appeal to the Passat, which was kind of boring. The profile and back of the Passat lose some of the charm and appeal and falls back to the boring side of things.
The best news about the Passat’s engine is that it gains 22 lbs.-ft. of torque this year, done mostly through reprogramming and some minor engineering tweaks. But that 22 lbs.-ft. of torque is noticeable. The Passat feels more enthusiastic off the line and even through the ever-so-important mid RPMs. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has 174 horsepower. That is adequate and the turbo makes it even better.
The only thing holding back the Passat is the outdated six-speed automatic transmission. The shifting is less efficient and there’s noticeable turbo lag. This car would benefit from an upgrade transmission for sure.
The interior of the Passat received some much-needed updates to keep it somewhat relevant. However, in a crowded field, the Passat still lags behind many of the newer sedans. While the touchpoints are improved (and much appreciated), other elements still feel outdated, including the infotainment system, center stack and even the dashboard.
Today’s cars have such impressive interiors that this is an area that can get out of date really quick, and the Passat is at risk of falling by the wayside in this regard. This one last update gets it through, but just barely.
A 6.3-inch touchscreen and an older-feeling, not intuitive infotainment system really work against the Passat. It does have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but otherwise, I found the overall infotainment system to be quite forgettable.
The large trunk works in the Passat’s favor. There are 15.9 cubic feet of space in the trunk which is near the top of the segment.
There are four trim options for the Passat: S, SE, R-Line and SEL. My tester was the top trim, SEL trim. The Passat S starts at less than $23,000, making it one of the more affordable mid-size sedans around. My top-of-the-line SEL trim had an MSRP of $31,995.
The improved Passat has an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving, I averaged 29 mpg which was impressive.
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat has made some much-needed and much-noticed improvements to remain relevant in a segment that’s becoming less relevant. When I take notice of a car and remember it weeks after driving, that’s saying something.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.
2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT 2.0T SEL
- Price/As-tested price................................................ $31,995/$31,995
- Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city;34 mpg/hwy
- Engine............................................. 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo
- Horsepower................................. 174 hp/206 lbs.-ft.
- Transmission................................. 6-speed automatic
- Drive wheels................ Front-wheel drive
- Final assembly point................ Chattanooga, Tennessee