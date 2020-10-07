26 Dayton police reforms proposed by reform groups; say work far from finished

Two police reform committees have approved their first round of recommendations that seek to improve the recruiting process and police oversight.
More than two dozen proposals were OK’ed by committee members Tuesday night, including some aimed at making it easier to file complaints against police and others intended to help attract more minority police candidates.
The recommendations, which will head to the Dayton City Commission for consideration, were the product of months of meetings, and committee members say their work is far from finished.
The reform committee recommends the city create a dedicated recruitment unit inside the police department.
The group also calls for new programs to employ people 18 to 21 years old who are interested in careers in policing. One program could be similar to Columbus' cadet program, which tries to expose young people to police work.
The state capital has had success attracting diverse candidates. This year, nearly half (49%) of people who signed up for the police exams were minorities.
Other recommendations include creating an advisory panel to focus on diversity goals, expanding testing opportunities, exploring ways to test applicants in the field and developing test prep materials and sessions with cultural competency in mind.
The committee focused on police oversight approved 17 recommendations.
They include:
- create a way for citizens to make anonymous complaints about police
- conduct an education and outreach program to inform citizens about the police complaint process
- expand access to data about police complaints and the complaint process
- mandate investigators send regular updates about the status of a complaint
- require the city to retain some investigations into alleged police misconduct longer than the current requirement of four years
- establish a single point of contact for incoming complaints
- designate the Human Relations Council as the third-party organization that handles complaints
- establish a goal for issuing a “cause finding” for complaints
- meet with other agencies and organizations that might receive complaints to encourage the use of a standard method to share them