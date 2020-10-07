26 Dayton police reforms proposed by reform groups; say work far from finished

The group also calls for new programs to employ people 18 to 21 years old who are interested in careers in policing. One program could be similar to Columbus' cadet program, which tries to expose young people to police work.

The state capital has had success attracting diverse candidates. This year, nearly half (49%) of people who signed up for the police exams were minorities.

Other recommendations include creating an advisory panel to focus on diversity goals, expanding testing opportunities, exploring ways to test applicants in the field and developing test prep materials and sessions with cultural competency in mind.

The committee focused on police oversight approved 17 recommendations.

They include: