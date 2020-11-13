3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Miami County

Three people were injured include one person who taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight following a single-vehicle crash south of Piqua.
The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Washington Avenue.
Drugs are suspected as being a factor in the crash, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including the person transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The other two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.
Additional information on their statuses was not available.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is released.