X

3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Miami County

ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Three people were injured include one person who taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight following a single-vehicle crash south of Piqua.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Washington Avenue.

ExploreCoronavirus: State bumps Miami County to red risk level 3

Drugs are suspected as being a factor in the crash, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including the person transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The other two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Additional information on their statuses was not available.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is released.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.