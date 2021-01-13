44-year-old Dayton man identified as person found in car submerged in Great Miami River

A missing man found in a car that was pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday has been identified.
The man is Cory L. Christon, 44, of Dayton, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined. However, initial reports show no foul play, said Mark Hess, chief of public safety for Five Rivers MetroParks.
It is not clear how long the car was in the river, but the initial investigation indicates it could have been underwater since Dec. 31.
Law enforcement was first alerted to possibility that the vehicle was in the water on Jan. 1 after a hit and run crash was reported in Sunrise Park, said Hess.
A person walking a dog in the area reported a small tree at the top of the levee had been hit by a vehicle and that a license plate was left at the scene.
Rangers who responded to the scene did not find evidence that vehicle had traveled down the levee or that one was in the river.
“There were some visible tire tracks in the park at the site of the crash at the top of the levee,” Hess said. “We could not tell for sure if it was from the same car that was involved in the crash.”
He noted that there were no known witnesses to the crash or 911 calls reporting the incident.