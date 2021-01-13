44-year-old Dayton man identified as person found in car submerged in Great Miami River

A person walking a dog in the area reported a small tree at the top of the levee had been hit by a vehicle and that a license plate was left at the scene.

Rangers who responded to the scene did not find evidence that vehicle had traveled down the levee or that one was in the river.

“There were some visible tire tracks in the park at the site of the crash at the top of the levee,” Hess said. “We could not tell for sure if it was from the same car that was involved in the crash.”

He noted that there were no known witnesses to the crash or 911 calls reporting the incident.