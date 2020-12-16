Here’s how 5 experts say women can reduce impact of leaving the workforce during pandemic

Ann Riegle Crichton, executive director of Women in Business Networking at the Better Business Bureau of Dayton and Miami Valley

“Continue to focus on your skills. Keep yourself fresh, in tune, in touch with what’s happening in your industry and your work. So when the opportunity presents itself for you to get right back out, that you are ready to do that,” Crichton said.

Melissa Cutcher, executive director Technology First

“The IT (information technology) Industry has a 2% unemployment rate with over 20,000 open positions in Ohio. There is a very large gap between available talent and open positions. This is a great time for women to move into IT careers.”

Chad Bridgman, director of work-based learning at Sinclair Community College Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“The goal for anyone losing a job is to stay connected to the workforce and consider additional education. This may also be an opportunity to pivot away from work they felt stuck in to one that brings purpose and meaning. "

Ohio Lt. Jon Husted in a file photo taken at Sinclair Community College. LYNN HULSEY/Staff

“Our Individual Microcredential Assistance Program and TechCred initiatives have been about workforce training. You can get these in-demand credentials so that when the economy picks up again there are opportunities for you to take advantage of.”

Liz Shuler, secretary-treasurer of AFL-CIO Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Take advantage of training opportunities at night while the kids are in bed. Online learning is perfect for the pandemic. There are so many resources that people shouldn’t feel alone.”

