5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Coronavirus numbers rising in Ohio

Fairborn Schools out of football playoffs due to outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak among Fairborn High School football players is making all high school students learn remotely today, as well as forcing the football team to drop out of state playoffs. Superintendent Gene Lolli also said the cases could have further impacts on in-person classes, and the district will determine later today if the high school will continue to be remote next week.

Ohio’s coronavirus numbers climbing

In a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is deeply concerned by Ohio’s latest coronavirus data, as the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive climbed to 3.9% and now 96% of Ohioans live in counties with elevated spread of the virus. DeWine said that outbreaks have been connected to weddings, funerals, sports, after-school activities, backyard barbeques and other events.