COVID-19 cases involving football players forces Fairborn High to online instruction

The cases at Baker Middle School were mainly teachers. Last week, Lolli said the district could not get enough substitutes for the sixth-grade and that is why those students were sent to remote school for two weeks while teachers quarantined.

Students at Fairborn Primary are back in-person after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

Fairborn Primary was the first school in Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Warren or Preble County to close for coronavirus-related reasons after reopening this fall, according to county health departments.

Lolli said the primary school, which serves preschool through second grade, closed and sent all students to school remotely because students and about 10 teachers were exposed to the staff member who tested positive. The primary school went back on Monday.