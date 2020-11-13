5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New data, state aid and a school study

Ohio reports over 7,000 new cases in one day

Two days after Ohio reported more than 6,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the first time, Ohio now has reached the next milestone, reporting more than 7,000 new cases on Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine said, “At the rate we’re going, this is not sustainable. We’re going to have very bad consequences if this continues to go up at the rate it’s going.”

Ohio unveils new dashboard showing cases by ZIP code

At Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, DeWine also unveiled a new coronavirus dashboard showing the number of confirmed and probable cases in different ZIP codes across the state. The dashboard allows users to search all ZIP codes, by individual communities or by county. Data can also be broken down by time period, such as total cases since the start of the pandemic, the last 30 days or the last two weeks.